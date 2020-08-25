Buffalo City Mission and 26 Shirts team up to support funding for an emergency shelter unit

The “Buffalo Street” design is tied to the City Mission’s “Pathway to Hope," which is a symbolic walkway in front of the new Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo City Mission and 26 Shirts have teamed up in a collaborative effort to help raise money for a new emergency shelter unit in the City Mission’s new Community Center, the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise.

The clothing will be sold from August 25 - September 8. The “Buffalo Street” design is tied to the City Mission’s “Pathway to Hope," which is a symbolic walkway in front of the new Center.

“This unique design is something to wear and show proudly as we work together to build a pathway to a new life for our region’s homeless. With the community’s help through this campaign, each shirt sold will help support the funding of our emergency shelter within the new Community Center, an important place of recovery and restoration for our neighbors in need. We encourage everyone to get involved during this exciting, limited-time challenge," said Aubrey Calhoun, associate executive director of the Buffalo City Mission.

If you are looking to buy a shirt, they are $26 and can be found for purchase here.