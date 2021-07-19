Buffalo City Hall will reopen to public walk-ins

Starting Monday, July 26, people will no longer need an appointment to visit city hall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo City Hall will be open to walk-ins from the public starting on Monday, July 26, according to Mayor Byron Brown.

Masks will be required for unvaccinated visitors, but proof will not be required.

The lobby and the inside of the observation deck will be open, but the outside of the observation deck is closed to repair damage from a recent storm.

Limited in-person services have been available by appointment only since July of last year. People will now be able to visit the following departments without an appointment:

Treasury

Tax and Assessment

City Clerk

User Fee

Parking Violations

Permit and Inspection Services

Public Works

Real Estate

Planning

Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency

Civil Service

Corporation Counsel

City Clerk

“I look forward to seeing the public back in City Hall,” Brown said. “Our employees are also looking forward to expanded in-person interaction with our residents.”

City hall is open 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All public entrances are open.