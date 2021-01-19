Buffalo City Hall will be lit to honor and remember those lost to COVID-19

It is part of the a national moment of unity and remembrance and will coincide with with a special lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool DC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo City Hall will be lit in amber as part of a national memorial to remember and honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

It is part of the a national moment of unity and remembrance and will coincide with with a special lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC.

As part of the remembrance, churches and other buildings in cities across the country are also being asked to ring their bells at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Byron Brown is also directing the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team to do the same.