Buffalo City Hall, Water Dept. to reopen for limited services

Buffalo City Hall and Buffalo Water at Exchange Street are reopening for limited services.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo City Hall and Buffalo Water at Exchange Street are reopening to the public for limited services.

The limited in-person services include: parking and traffic, permits and inspections, tax and assessment, treasury, user fee, and Buffalo Water at Exchange Street.

You can call the department you need to make an appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments for seniors only will be scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

If you are paying a bill in person, you will need to bring a copy of the bill you are paying, as well as a photo ID.

Residents are encouraged to pay bills online at buffalony.gov, by mail or phone.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following guidelines are to be followed: