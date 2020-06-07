Buffalo City Hall, Water Dept. to reopen for limited services

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo City Hall and Buffalo Water at Exchange Street are reopening to the public for limited services.
The limited in-person services include: parking and traffic, permits and inspections, tax and assessment, treasury, user fee, and Buffalo Water at Exchange Street.
You can call the department you need to make an appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments for seniors only will be scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
If you are paying a bill in person, you will need to bring a copy of the bill you are paying, as well as a photo ID.
Residents are encouraged to pay bills online at buffalony.gov, by mail or phone.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following guidelines are to be followed:
- The City of Buffalo will implement and enforce both the mandatory health and safety requirements, and will adhere to the NYS Recommended Best Practices.
- The City of Buffalo will screen the temperature of everyone who enters the building, and will not permit entry to anyone with a temperature that is 100.4 or higher.
- The City of Buffalo will not permit anyone who is not wearing a mask to enter the building. Personal Protective Equipment will be worn by all employees.
- The City of Buffalo will provide hand sanitizer in all common areas.
- The City of Buffalo has posted reminders about hand hygiene and cleaning of shared equipment that will be expected before and after use.
- The City of Buffalo has installed stanchions and applied floor decals to indicate where people will stand to be at a safe distance from others while waiting for any services.
- The City of Buffalo will clean and sanitize the building following the Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfection of Public and Private Facilities, using CDC approved materials.
- The City of Buffalo will continue to keep the Observation Deck closed and will not permit building tours until further notice.
- All visitors entering the building must do so through the designated visitor entrance, located at the intersection of S. Elmwood and Court Street.