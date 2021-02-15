Buffalo City Hall closed for President's Day

A reminder to anyone starting off their week with a list of to-dos that includes a trip to Buffalo City Hall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's the start of a new week, but it's also a holiday, so if your to-do list included a visit to Buffalo City Hall this week, it will have to wait until Tuesday.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminded residents on Facebook that Buffalo City Hall is closed Monday, February 15, 2021 due to President's Day.

The offices within City Hall can have hours that vary slightly and some are by appointment only. You can check all office hours by clicking here, but here's a few to keep in mind as you plan your next visit:

City Clerk: Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Office of New Americans: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Buffalo Traffic Violations Agency: By appointment only, 716-851-5883.

Erie County-run COVID-19 testing sites and the COVID-19 information line are also closed due to the holiday. For more on that, click here. All Erie County government offices are closed for the holiday as well.