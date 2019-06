BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo City Court building was evacuated for a report of a gas leak.

This is the second time in the past few weeks the building had to be evacuated due to a smell of natural gas in the building.

A spokesperson for the city says there was an issue with one of the boilers on the roof.

National Fuel was notified.

The building was cleared and people were allowed to return to the building.

WGRZ