BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Central Terminal celebrated its 90th anniversary on Saturday night with a Great Gatsby-themed dinner dance.

The event featured live music from The Buffalo Dolls and First Ladies Jazz, along with swing dancing from Buffalo and Beyond.

Proceeds from the tickets will go to the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation.

