Dyngus Day tour giveaway being held by Buffalo Central Terminal

Those who win will get a private tour with a friend to get an update on-going construction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo landmark is holding a donation drive giveaway in celebration of Dyngus Day.

The Buffalo Central Terminal will enter people into a drawing to win a private tour of the facility for donating $4.18 from now until Dyngus Day, April 18. The donations will go towards supporting the development of the Central Terminal. Donations can be made on the Central Terminal website.

Several winners will be selected for private hard hat tours to get a look at on-going construction and learn about the future of the Terminal. Those tours will be scheduled later this spring.

“We are incredibly excited about all the progress that is being made inside the Terminal, but we definitely miss seeing everyone on a regular basis,” said Central Terminal Restoration Corporation Executive Director Monica Pellegrino Faix. “This contest is a great opportunity to give a number of our supporters a behind-the-scenes look at all the amazing work being done to the building.”

Master plans to totally restore the building have an estimated cost of $300 million. The Terminal reports that it is preparing a solicitation for private development partners that will be issued this year.