BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of people lined the parade route and filled Martin Luther King, Jr. Park for Buffalo's annual Juneteenth celebration.

The event is a celebration of African American heritage, freedom, and humanity.

It's the largest Juneteenth event in the country and the third largest in the world, according to organizers.

The Buffalo Juneteenth celebration features food, music, cultural education, and more.

