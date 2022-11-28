Buffalo business determined to bounce back after weekend break-in

“I mean you feel vulnerable, you feel a little uneasy,” said Averill Dove.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Surveillance video from outside a small business in Buffalo's Five Points neighborhood could be what helps Buffalo Police figure out who broke in and stole cash and other items over the weekend.

The husband and wife duo that runs Black Monarchy told 2 On Your Side Monday that they are grateful for all the support they've gotten and have the goal of re-opening "sooner rather than later."

The business on West Utica Street in Buffalo sat with its front door boarded up Monday after the busy holiday shopping weekend was shattered by the break-in. A Buffalo Police spokesperson said that cash and other items were stolen by an unknown individual overnight Saturday into Sunday morning

The owner Phylicia Dove was out of town when she heard the news Sunday morning. Her husband Averill rushed over after getting a call about the glass front door being shattered.

Since then he's been doing everything he can to return things to normal for his wife.



“I don't want her to come back to a space that feels ravaged,” Averill Dove said.

The store, which specializes in African and African-inspired garments opened five years ago but beyond the business, Dove said it's become a safe space for the city's African American neighbors.



“It's more for the people of the community to come in and breath a little bit, a space that we feel is refreshing to the community,” said Averill Dove.