Buffalo Business Blitz raises $505K with one day left to go

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman's initiative to raise money for businesses during the pandemic has now raised over half a million dollars to support the Queen City.
Buffalo Business Blitz is a collaboration between Norman's Starz 24 Foundation and the City of Buffalo and will provide grants to businesses. As of February 1, the foundation has raised over $505,000 for Buffalo businesses.
According to Norman, February 1 is the last day to donate to the program. Donations are accepted at Starz24.org.
According to Starz 24 Foundation's website, grants will be provided in amounts up to $2,500 per small business. The Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) will distribute the money.