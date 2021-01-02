x
Buffalo Business Blitz raises $505K with one day left to go

As of February 1, the foundation has raised over $505,000, which will fund grants of up to $2500 for small businesses in the area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman's initiative to raise money for businesses during the pandemic has now raised over half a million dollars to support the Queen City.

Buffalo Business Blitz is a collaboration between Norman's Starz 24 Foundation and the City of Buffalo and will provide grants to businesses. As of February 1, the foundation has raised over $505,000 for Buffalo businesses.

According to Norman, February 1 is the last day to donate to the program. Donations are accepted at Starz24.org.

Rich Products and Wegmans have both made large donations to the effort.

According to Starz 24 Foundation's website, grants will be provided in amounts up to $2,500 per small business. The Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) will distribute the money.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) celebrates as he walks off the field after defeating the Denver Broncos 48-19 in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

