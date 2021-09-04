City of Buffalo reminds residents that bulk trash week begins April 11th

Bulk trash piles cannot exceed 12 feet long, 3 feet wide and 3 feet high, the city says.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The city of Buffalo is reminding residents that the annual bulk trash pick-up is set to begin April 11.

Each week a different district of Buffalo will have its bulk trash picked up:

Ellicott District - Week of April 11th

Fillmore District - Week of April 18th

Niagara District - Week of May 2nd

Masten District - Week of May 9th

Lovejoy District - Week of May 16th

South District - Week of May 23rd

Delaware District - Week of June 6th

North District - Week of June 13th

University District - Week of June 20th

Bulk trash piles cannot exceed 12 feet long, 3 feet wide and 3 feet high, the city says.

"DPW is ready to service our residents' bulk trash needs this year. It's important that residents remember to set their bulk trash out on the Sunday of your bulk trash week, and leave it out for the week. DPW crews work throughout the week to collect the bulk trash for the entire district," Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn said in a statement.

Residents in the Ellicott District can begin putting their bulk trash on the curb this weekend.

"In 2020, we were only able to do one round of bulk trash collections due to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year we're able to do Spring and Fall pick-ups," Mayor Brown said. "I ask residents to follow the guidelines on the amount and type of bulk trash that can put out for collection."

Old televisions and computers are not allowed to be placed in bulk trash, the city says.

If you're looking to dispose of electronic trash, residents of Buffalo can bring it to 1120 Seneca Street, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m.-Noon.