Buffalo Bros Burgers plans first storefront in Village of Hamburg

The business has succeeded far beyond their initial dreams.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Six years after launching with a mobile business, Buffalo Bros Burgers has selected the Village of Hamburg for its first brick-and-mortar storefront.

Owner Corey Rowell last month bought 180 Buffalo St. through his Hamburg Ascent LLC, paying $375,000 to buy the property from Blue Rooster Properties LLC, according to a deed filed with the county.

Buffalo Bros Burgers specializes in smash burgers, with other menu items including shoestring fries, grilled cheese, fried cheese curds and cannoli, plus specials like pork belly burnt ends.