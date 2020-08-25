x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Buffalo brewers discontinue Hindu deity-themed beer

The beer was a New England-style double IPA that was a part of a series of deity-themed beers.
Credit: WGRZ
Big Ditch Brewing Company prepping for opening day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two New York craft breweries have discontinued a beer called "Aqua Shiva" after protest from Hindu activists. 

New York Upstate reports that the beer was a collaboration between Buffalo breweries Pressure Drop Brewing and Big Ditch Brewing Co. and featured a caricature of the Hindu deity Shiva. 

The beer was a New England-style double IPA that was a part of a series of deity-themed beers. Other beers included "Aqua Jesus" and "Aqua Buddha." 

In a joint statement, the breweries apologized to the Hindu community and said that they did not consider what Shiva represents.

Related Articles