Buffalo breaks into top 100 of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to Retire

Buffalo broke into the top 100, ranking 99th in the 2021-22 rankings for Best Places to Retire, an improvement from 126th last year. Buffalo still ranked below New York City, Albany, Rochester and Syracuse.

The rankings are determined using factors including health-care quality, housing affordability, retiree taxes, desirability and the job market. This year, U.S. News & World Report also considered an overall happiness index, measured by murder and property crime rates and air quality data.