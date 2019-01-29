BUFFALO, N.Y. — In advance of what is expected to be a two day, severe winter storm, city officials provided an update on snow fighting efforts on Wednesday morning.

Schools

Buffalo Public schools will dismiss on time Tuesday, in advance of the worst of the conditions which are expected to start on Wednesday evening. Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Warming Centers

The city will operate three "code blue" warming centers during the storm in the event that people lose power and are unable to heat their homes during what are expected to be subzero temperatures.

The overnight shelters warming centers, which will operate overnight, are at: Harbor House at 241 Genesee Street, St. Luke's Church at 325 Walden Avenue and Holy Cross Church hall at 412 Niagara Street.

Streets

The city already has 35 pieces of equipment clearing the snow which is expected to pick up in intensity. It is reminding residents to obey alternate parking rules so that streets can be plowed. If a car is found to be preventing plowing operations, police say it will be towed. Residents who have their cars towed should call their local precinct to find out where it was taken according to Captain Jeff Rinaldo. In most cases, cars will only be towed a short distance just to get them out of the way. However, motorists who have their vehicles towed can expect to be assessed a $50 towing fine.

In addition, the State of New York has sent additional plowing equipment to Buffalo according to Streets Commissioner Stephen Stepniak.

Garbage Pickup

Mayor Brown announced that garbage and recycling pickup will not be conducted on Wednesday and Thursday in order to keep sanitation workers from having to subject themselves to what are expected to be brutal wind chills. City residents are also reminded that this is not a case where garbage pickup on those dates is being pushed back by a day or two. Their garbage will not be picked up this week so they should plan accordingly.

Fire Department.

According to Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, firefighters will do their best to shovel hydrants during the storm. However, he asked that able bodied residents - so long as they don't put their own health in peril, help out wherever they can by keeping hydrants clear on their streets.

Renaldo also reminded residents of the potentially lethal danger posed by carbon monoxide, which can build up when can build up when outside vents for appliances such as furnaces and water heaters are not clear of snow, or when a stove is used to heat a home.

"Don't try and use equipment for any other purpose than it is intended for," said Renaldo. "If you lose power and heat, seek shelter elsewhere," he said.