Buffalo Black Achievers Museum opens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York has another landmark to celebrate -- the ribbon was cut on the Buffalo Black Achievers Museum on Wednesday afternoon.

The museum focuses on celebrating and educating the community about the African Americans who helped build Buffalo, with the hope that students will visit and be inspired.

It's located on Jefferson Avenue, right off of East Ferry Street.

“With everything that we have gone through in the last several months in this community, look at what we have to celebrate in Buffalo today,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.