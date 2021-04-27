Buffalo Bisons to hold Job Fair this weekend

Interviews for seasonal employment at Coca Cola Field to take place Saturday at Canalside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for work, the Buffalo Bisons are looking for you.

The team announced it will hold a job fair for seasonal employment at Sahlen Field.

It will take place this Saturday, May 1 from 11 AM- 2 PM. Due to ongoing work at Sahlen Field, the event will take place in the Honda tent at Canalside located near the train station across from KeyBank Center. Social distancing will be in effect and masks are required.

The team is looking for cooks, cashiers, commissary, porters and stand managers to work during ballgames. The Bisons will also be offering a double incentive bonus for associates who work a certain number of games over the summer.