Buffalo Bisons holding hiring event on August 3

The Buffalo Bisons are holding a hiring event Tuesday for seasonal food service employment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job in the City of Buffalo? The Buffalo Bisons are holding a hiring event this week for seasonal food service employment.

The Bisons are looking to hire various positions to work during baseball games at Sahlen Field. Some of the positions include concession stand managers, cooks, cashiers, commissary workers, and porters.

The hiring event will take place on Tuesday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sahlen Field's Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant.

Anyone interested in applying for a position is advised to enter the ballpark on the Washington Street side and go through the restaurant entrance.