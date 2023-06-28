Buffalo Bisons delay game

The game was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons game for Wednesday night against the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed.

The Bisons announced the game was being postponed not due to smoke conditions, but because of unplayable field conditions that were caused by a malfunction of the ballpark's sprinkler system.

The malfunction happened overnight and was discovered when the field tarp was removed in the morning.

The Bisons will now play the Red Sox in a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 5:35 p.m.