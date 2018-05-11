CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – Prior to meeting with reporters for a lengthy new conference on Monday, Buffalo catholic Bishop Richard Malone met privately with priests from throughout the diocese, updating them on the growing number of complaints and priests accused of having sexually abused parishioners – including children, and the strategy of the church going forward.

Priests who stopped to talk to 2 On Your Side following the more than hour long meeting said there was concern expressed by some priests not only about the victims, but also regarding the reputations of priests who might be falsely accused.

Some also suggested the bishop step down.

As they arrived for the meeting, priests were greeted by a handful of parishioners gathered on the sidewalk, shouting messages of support.

“We want our priests to know that we love them and we are praying very hard for them. I think they are in a very tough position," said one.

Another, Barb Hyla, who attends mass at St Gabriel’s in Elma, said she was there to encourage the priests to be brave and frank with Malone who is their superior in the church hierarchy.

“They need to say what they feel in their heart to the bishop,” said Hyla. “They need to tell him the honest truth of what they believe should come of this… and that we are their sheep and they need to protect us as well."

Retired priest Fr. Frederick Hinton told 2 On Your Side the discussion was frank and honest, and that more than one priest told Malone he should step down from his post.

“There were several who said that, indeed,” Hinton said.

“[Malone] listened, but he says he would like to stay because there's things he still wants to do,” said Fr. Jack Ledwon of St. Joseph’s University Parish in Buffalo. “I don’t think he has a lot of credibility right now…I think it's gonna be very hard to move ahead with him," Ledwon said.

“The majority was very much in favor of Bishop Malone and him staying on," insisted Fr. Paul Seil of St. Bernadette’s parish in Orchard Park. “There was a lot of tension in the room at certain times, but basically I would say it was somber and respectful. I think there’s a minority who want the bishop to resign and don’t feel he can overcome this scandal.”

“This crisis developed over decades and it's not going to be healed within a week or through some new program or something like that,” said Father Ledwon. “It’s going to take a lot of effort on a lot of people's parts and it's going to be a long journey back."

