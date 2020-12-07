Buffalo Bishop Edward Kmiec passes away following brief illness

“We commend to our loving and merciful Lord the devoted soul of our brother, Bishop Edward Kmiec," said Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, Apostolic Administrator. "He served long and faithfully the Church which he loved greatly as a priest and bishop, and as one who’s kindness, warm and pastoral spirit guided, comforted, and revealed Christ to so many throughout his nearly 60 years of priesthood. We mourn his passing, but are also joyous in the sure knowledge that he is now with the One who motivated his life’s purpose and who has called this good and faithful servant home.”