Buffalo Bishop Edward Kmiec passes away following brief illness

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bishop Edward U. Kmiec, the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo, passed away Saturday night. Kmiec was named the 13th Bishop of Buffalo back in 2004 by Pope John Paul II.
The Diocese of Buffalo says Kmiec had been in declining health over the past several months and passed just before midnight.
“We commend to our loving and merciful Lord the devoted soul of our brother, Bishop Edward Kmiec," said Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, Apostolic Administrator. "He served long and faithfully the Church which he loved greatly as a priest and bishop, and as one who’s kindness, warm and pastoral spirit guided, comforted, and revealed Christ to so many throughout his nearly 60 years of priesthood. We mourn his passing, but are also joyous in the sure knowledge that he is now with the One who motivated his life’s purpose and who has called this good and faithful servant home.”
The Diocese of Buffalo says funeral plans will be announced at the earliest opportunity.
