Bills' McDermott takes flight with Blue Angels in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A very important person to the Bills mafia took a flight with the Blue Angels on Wednesday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott took off on Blue Angels No. 7 at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

"Game days are intense, but that intensity was unlike anything I've ever been a part of," McDermott said following his Blue Angels experience. "I've coached in two Super Bowls, and that was like three times, man. That was unreal, just unreal. What these guys do is just incredible.