Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula receiving medical treatment for 'unexpected health issues'

In a statement released to 2 On Your Side, the Pegula family said Kim Pegula has been making progress over the past few days.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, is receiving medical care for "unexpected health issues," according to the Pegula family.

In a statement released to 2 On Your Side, the family said Pegula has been making progress over the past few days; however, they did not go into further detail. It is unclear at this time how long Pegula has been receiving medical treatment.

You can read the full statement from the Pegula family below:

"Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.

"We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."

All of Bills Mafia is sending our love and prayers to you, Kim. We are with you and the entire Pegula family. 💙❤️ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 14, 2022