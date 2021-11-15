Bills QB Josh Allen nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

It's the third time this season the Buffalo Bills quarterback has been nominated for the award.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For his performance against the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been nominated for this week's FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.

It marks the third time this season Allen has been nominated for the award.

Allen completed 21 of 28 attempts for 366 yards (75%) and two touchdowns for a 125.6 passer rating in the 45-17 win over the Jets.

Allen joins Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes competing for this week's honor.

Voting is open until this Wednesday, November 17 at 3 p.m. ET. You can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.