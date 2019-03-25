BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked a sad day on the Buffalo Bills calendar.

It was five years ago today that founding owner Ralph Wilson, Jr., died.

In the years since his death, millions of dollars from his estate have been gifted to the city of Buffalo in various ways.

The Bills posted on their social media pages on Monday to thank Ralph for everything that he has done for Western New York.

