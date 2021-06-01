Bills Josh Norman gets boost from Wegmans to help small businesses

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is continuing his blitz to help small businesses in Buffalo. Now Wegmans is teaming up to help.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Business Blitz is all about helping small businesses.

"It's a pandemic out here, we understand that, we get that, but those who have, I think it's our duty to do," said Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman.

Norman contributed $25,000. Now donations are up to around $100,000 and more is needed to assist the more than 600 businesses that have applied to receive help.

Norman hopes to give applicants between $2,000 to $2,5000.

Wegmans Meals 2GO is helping out. If you buy a Meal 2GO at any Wegmans location on Tuesday or Wednesday, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Buffalo Business Blitz program.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was at Wegmans on Amherst Street in the city getting a meal and said the money raised can help businesses with rent and utilities.

"What we're hearing from small businesses is any help, any amount of money that can come into them right now can help them stay afloat," Brown said.

Norman wants donors to continue to give and businesses in need to apply. For more information click here for his foundation STARZ24