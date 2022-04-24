Earn points for exercising and other healthy habits during the Bills, Independent Health wellness challenge

Participants can earn points for exercising and adopting other healthy habits.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and Independent Health are teaming up for the latest round of their community health and wellness challenge.

It runs from April 25 through June 5. Participants can earn points for exercising and adopting other healthy habits.

Prizes up for grabs include signed Bills items, air fryers, juicers, fitness trackers, wireless headphones, and gift cards. You can also take part in free fitness classes at the Bills field house. They will be led by YMCA-certified instructors on April 25, May 2, and May 9 at 6 p.m.

This is the first time the community-wide challenge is hosted by Wellable, an award-winning wellness technology platform. You can earn points during the competition by syncing a variety of compatible health and wellness apps and activity trackers.

Daily challenges include drinking eight glasses of water and eating five servings of fruits and vegetables. There will also be weekly activities that focus on nutrition, stress management, hydration, physical activity, sleep, and heart health.

The number of points earned throughout the six-week challenge will determine the number of chances each participant has in the prize drawing. You must be at least 18 and a legal resident of New York state at the time of entry to be eligible to win.

Click here to register for the challenge.

The spring wellness challenge is open to everyone. You do not need to be an Independent Health member to take part.