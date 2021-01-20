Buffalo Bills in action showcased in Art Dialogue Gallery exhibit

Linwood Avenue gallery featuring mixed media paintings by Western New York artist and educator Bruce Marzhan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you can't get enough of anything and everything Buffalo Bills, there's an art exhibit in Buffalo you might want to check out.

The Art Dialogue on Linwood Avenue is featuring a series of works by local artist and educator Bruce Marzhan. The mixed media paintings showcase the team in action.

The exhibit will run through February 12. The gallery says that date could possibly be extended to honor the team if they go to the Super Bowl.