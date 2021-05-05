Buffalo Bills hosting national anthem auditions for 2021 season

All you have to do is submit a digital audition on the Buffalo Bills website by Friday, June 4.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Do you think your voice is one of the best Western New York? If so you should apply to sing the national anthem at the Buffalo Bills games this year.

Highmark Stadium tweeted Wednesday that it is currently accepting submissions for anthem auditions. All you have to do is submit a digital audition on their website by Friday, June 4.

According to the Buffalo Bills, only renditions of the national anthem will be accepted. Submissions of "God Bless America" or any other songs will not be considered.

A select group of finalists will be invited to audition live at Highmark Stadium in June. Only those invited to the live auditions will be eligible to sing at the Bills games this season. However, the Buffalo Bills note that it is not mandatory for out-of-town finalists to attend the live auditions.

The Bills also add that, "live performances during the 2021 season are based on the state, local, NFL, and team COVID guidelines. If any of the municipalities do not allow for live performances, we will notify the singers and allow them to audition in future seasons."

Anyone looking to submit their audition can do so here.

