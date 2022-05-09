Buffalo Bills partner with Wegmans for allergy food drive

Customers can donate allergen-friendly, gluten free, and lactose free items.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Buffalo Bills partnered with Wegmans to fight food insecurity for everyone, including those with food allergies.

From May 9 to May 22, customers can donate allergen-friendly, gluten free, and lactose free items to FeedMore WNY at collection bins in front of Wegmans stores.

“We’re excited to partner with the Buffalo Bills and our local food banks on this community initiative,” said Patty Kaminski, SVP, Buffalo Division of Wegmans. “We see more and more customers looking for food allergy products, and we know that there’s a great need to get these special diet items to those who need them but may be struggling to feed their families.”

Rochester shoppers can also participate. Donations from Rochester stores will be donated to FoodLink.

The food from this drive will benefit those food banks and their member agencies.

“From a mother's perspective, I can tell you that it affects our family and many others a great deal. There were difficult lessons learned over the years and as parents, there is rarely a time you’re not thinking about this,” said Jamie McDermott, wife of Bills Head Coach, Sean McDermott, and food allergy advocate. “We are so very grateful for Wegmans and this partnership. It means a lot to us because we know we are not the only family that is affected by food allergies, and if we can help just one family by making it easier for them to access safe foods for their families, it will be worth it.”

“FeedMore WNY works hard to provide nutritious food to all of our neighbors in need. We know that for food-insecure community members living with food allergies, it can be even more challenging to access healthy food that is safe to eat. We are incredibly grateful to the Buffalo Bills and Wegmans for holding this important food drive for our neighbors with special diets. Our partner food pantries will be thrilled to stock their shelves with these highly requested items,” said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY.