Bills game road closures announced

Those not going to the game Saturday night are asked to avoid the area around the stadium and find alternate routes.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As usual when there's a Bills home game, you can expect that there will be a lot of traffic in and around Highmark Stadium.

The following changes in traffic patterns will be in place for Saturday:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:15 p.m.

The road will remain closed until after the game

Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at 4:15 p.m.

Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.