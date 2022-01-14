Bills game road closures announced

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As usual when there's a Bills home game, you can expect that there will be a lot of traffic in and around Highmark Stadium.
The following changes in traffic patterns will be in place for Saturday:
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:15 p.m.
- The road will remain closed until after the game
- Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a
- Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.
Stadium Lots
- All stadium lots open at 4:15 p.m.
- Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.
The sheriff's office asks if you're not going to the game to please avoid the area around Highmark Stadium and find alternate routes.