Bills fans return to Highmark Stadium for home opener

The Bills defeated the Raiders 38-10 in the first game at Highmark Stadium this fall.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As 70,000 made their way to see the Bills’ return Sunday afternoon, the real spectacle had already unfolded in the parking lots.

For the first time in 34 weeks, Bills Mafia returned, emerging from hibernation in their red and blue, firing up the grill and gearing up to cheer on the home team as they faced the Raiders.

Away fans were in awe of the game-day experience Highmark Stadium had to offer.

“You read about it, you hear about it, you get told about it,” said Ken Linville, a Raiders fan. “It was my first experience in the stadium, and it's legit.”

The experience both outside and inside the stadium made Bills fans out believe the team they thought would show up in Week 1 has officially arrived. After falling to the Jets in overtime 22-16, fans were disappointed but cautiously optimistic in betting against Vegas, and Sunday’s performance proved betting on the home team was well worth it.

“The first game made us a little worried but this game kind of eased up, made us feel a little better,” Bills fan Edwin Vega said.