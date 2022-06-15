Buffalo Bills fans help Dawson Knox raise money for Boys and Girls Club

The tight end who gets the most donations for their hometown club could also get an extra $100,000 for the local organization.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is looking for your help for a good cause.

He and other tight ends around the National Football League have teamed up with Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Bridgestone for an online fundraiser that's also a bit of a competition.

The tight end who raises the most money for their hometown club will get an extra $50,000 for the local organization. The one with the most individual donations will earn another $50,000 for them.

There's no surprise that Bills fans have stepped up to the challenge! Dawson and Buffalo jumped into the lead by a huge margin after he tweeted about it Tuesday.

"Well, within hours you guys already have me in first place by a landslide. There’s no doubt who the best fan base in the world is!! LETS KEEP GOING!!," Knox tweeted on Wednesday.

The competition runs through Monday. If you want to contribute and help Knox win the competition, you can donate here: https://www.mightycause.com/team/Teu-Bridgestone. You just have to select Dawson Knox's name in the drop down before donating.