Bills fans descend on New Orleans ahead of Thanksgiving game

NEW ORLEANS — In a few hours, the Buffalo Bills will take on the Saints in primetime at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving matchup, members of the Bills Mafia made their presence very clear in the French Quarter. Bills fans invaded the city bringing a Bills-style tailgate with New Orleans flair to Bourbon Street.

Whether they drove overnight, flew in Wednesday morning, or even days before, Bills Mafia took over the French Quarter organizing a parade. The Bills backers of New Orleans took control and even got a traditional jazz band.

A crowd adorned with Bills gear could be seen dancing and singing along to jazz music in the streets. 2 On Your Side's Rob Hackford spoke with a few fans who made the trip.

"This is once every eight years and we're just so pumped - so happy for our fans," said Jason Kelly.

Terence Campbell added, "I've never seen this before. I'm definitely excited for this game."

Plenty of New Orleans fans were surprised to see the sheer presence from Bills Mafia Wednesday night. There will be more Bills Mafia festivities down at the Superdome Thanksgiving Day at 2 p.m.