Buffalo Bills Fan Appreciation Skate set for Saturday

$1 from every admission to the rink will be donated to the Patricia Allen Fund benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans are encouraged to put on their best Bills' gear and head to the ice at Canalside on Friday.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will hold a Buffalo Bills Fan Appreciation Skate with $1 from each admission donated to the Patricia Allen Fund benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital from 4-8 PM.

One fan, selected as the 'most spirited', will be selected and awarded a free 90-minute reservation in the Bills Igloo at the Ice. The first 17 skaters at 4 PM will received a free Fisher-Price Buffalo Bills Little People set.

The event will also include an autographed Bills item raffle at the Ice Bar also benefitting the fund named in honor and memory of Bills' quarterback Josh Allen's late grandmother.

Live music will be provided by DJ Pino and the Buffalo Bills Stampede Drumline. Fans will be able to have their picture taken with a custom Bills ice frame, the Oxford Pennant Touchdown Plow, or a large 'Go Bills' light display.