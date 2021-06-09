Buffalo Bills Community Meal held at Buffalo City Mission

The mission held its third Buffalo Bills Community Meal at the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Guests at the Buffalo City Mission were treated to a very special meal served by some friends of the city mission.

The mission held its third Buffalo Bills Community Meal at the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise on Wednesday.

In addition to the meal, guests also received items from the Bills and listened to some music entertainment.

“The City Mission is extremely grateful to the Buffalo Bills coaches for joining us at today’s Community Meal and to Chef Darian for preparing the wonderful food we were able to enjoy,” said Aubrey Calhoun, Associate Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission.

“With so many events and gatherings put on hold over the last year, we’re thrilled to be able to enjoy this meal together in our new Center — a symbol of support, community and inclusivity.”

The meals were served by several Buffalo Bills' coaches and staff. They were prepared by Chef Darian Bryan, who is the chef to several Bills' players.

“Giving back to the community is a pillar of the Buffalo Bills organization, so we are excited for the opportunity to be able to work with the Buffalo City Mission,” said Leslie Frazier, the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

“The work they do makes an incredible impact on the lives of those they serve, and we are blessed to join them for an afternoon of giving back.”