Bills coaches, chef Darian Bryan serve up warm meals at Buffalo City Mission

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills coaching staff, along with The Plating Society's chef Darian Bryan, served up a warm meal to people Wednesday at the Buffalo City Mission.

The community meal served men of the East Tupper facility and women from Cornerstone Manor.

Along with the meal, the Bills' coaching staff donated hygiene products and merchandise to the men and women of the mission.

Stuart Harper, the executive director and CEO of Buffalo City Mission, talked more about the importance of bringing back some normalcy to the those in the facility.

"It's really hard for our men that are in the facility to get back to normal life," Harper said. "For us, having people like the Bills' coaches in and other events we have here, it kind of brings some normality back to their life and makes them feel like they're a part of society, which is a big thing.

"They're not separated from society; we're trying to get them integrated back in with society. Many of them are in education, job training programs. About 50 percent of our men work every day. They work night shifts or day shifts, so again, it's about getting back into society and normalizing their lives."