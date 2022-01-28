Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres teaming together to fight food insecurity

'Better Together' initiative to benefit groups that fight food insecurity in Black and African American communities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two of Buffalo's major league sports teams are joining forces in an effort to fight food insecurity in Black communities.

The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres announced the fundraising initiative 'Better Together' to benefit local organizations in those efforts.

The effort will target the following five groups that are working to ensure families have access to healthy, nutritious food:

African Heritage Food Co-op

Buffalo Center for Health Equity

Buffalo Freedom Gardens

Buffalo Go Green

Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH)

“Food insecurity is a serious problem in our community, and we are joining together to help fight it, specifically for our Black and African American neighbors,” said event organizers Michelle Roberts (Bills Foundation) and Rich Jureller (Sabres Foundation). “We encourage our fans to be Better Together, and join us in supporting these incredible organizations.”

The foundations will be making a donation of $120,000 to these organizations throughout the first week of February and are looking for the community to participate. Fans can donate here from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4. Every donor will receive a Better Together pin designed by local Black artist Edreys Wajed. Anyone who donates $35 or more will get a tote bag along with the pin.

In addition, Perry's Ice Cream will match the first $20,000 in online donations from funds that were collected through the sale of its 'Let's Dough Buffalo' ice cream.