Bills and Wegmans teaming up for Huddle for Hunger Week

The week includes two events at Highmark Stadium and proceeds from Wegmans Meals 2Go being donated to FeedMore WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills and Wegmans are teaming up this week for Huddle for Hunger Week, which begins on Monday.

The week includes two events hosted at Highmark Stadium and a fundraiser at Wegmans through 'Buy a Meal, Give a Meal' to benefit FeedMore WNY.

Starting on Monday, when customers place a Meals 2Go order, part of the proceeds will be donated to FeedMore WNY. This fundraiser ends on Thursday.

“Our relationship with hunger fighting agencies is deep rooted, and we’re thrilled to be able to support those doing this important work,” said Mike Keating, Wegmans Buffalo Division Manager.

Buffalo Bills Foundation will hold its annual Huddle for Hunger food drive to benefit FeedMore at Highmark Stadium on Thursday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items to the drive-thru collection.

Fans can stick around after to shop at the Bills Garage Sale in Lot 2, which will have autographed merchandise and team issued jerseys at discounted prices to benefit the foundation.