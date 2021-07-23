Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation unveils Pro Football Hall of Fame poster

Poster is part of the organization's Weekend of Events with all proceeds going directly to the Foundation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A newly unveiled special collector's edition poster highlights the members of the Buffalo Bills who have also been inducted into of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 18' x 24" full-color poster features photos of the 13 former Bills greats who have played for, coached, owned or managed the team throughout the team's history. Some of the big names, Ralph C. Wilson Jr., Marv Levy and Jim Kelly.

You can buy the poster online for $19.95 plus $7.00 shipping and handling or at either any Lake Shore Savings Bank or the office of Shatkin F.I.R.S.T. at 2495 Kensington Avenue in Amherst.