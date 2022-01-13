Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation donates $33,000 to local nonprofits

Eight WNY organizations will benefit from alumni weekend events that were held in September 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight local nonprofit organizations will share in $33,000 thanks to the Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation.

The grants come from the proceeds of their annual Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation weekend of events held in September 2021.

The recipients are:

Kids Escaping Drugs

Crisis Services of WNY

Ron People Scholarship Fund

Thurman Thomas Scholarship Fund (ECC Athletic Program)

Alzheimer's Association of WNY

DiPaolo's Tom Day/Tom Sestak Award

Connor O'Neil #Connor Strong Fund

"Cure the Blue" Prostate Cancer Healthcare Initiative

"This really is the highlight of the year for our Foundation,” stated Alumni Foundation President David White.

"These organizations that receive this support from us are so very appreciative, and we are happy to help them out in any way possible so they may continue bringing those needed programs and services to our community."