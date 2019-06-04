BUFFALO, N.Y. — The last of a long-list of defendants in the Buffalo Billion trial won't spend time in prison.

Instead Todd Howe will serve five years' probation.

Howe was an adviser for Governor Cuomo. He admitted to eight felonies in the bid-rigging scandal.

Howe also testified against others, including Joe Percoco and Alain Kaloyeros.

