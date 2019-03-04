A new Buffalo-based app is helping tell stories across the world through video.

The PlaceTell app gives video-based feeds and stories based on a user's location on a map.

The videos all come through Youtube, ranging from clips of famous movies to small, local videos that capture pieces of local history.

The app's creators-- Yi Wang and Yin Su—both moved to Buffalo from China and met as grad students at UB 9 years ago.

The former roommates created the app in about 6 months, to spread their love of Buffalo in a new way to potential tourists.

"We travel a lot, and we have friends that come to Buffalo all the time, and they feel they want to know more about Buffalo," said Wang. "Most of them only come for Niagara Falls, and they know little about what we have, so [through this app] we can connect their memories to our city."

They also recognize the app as a way to promote local businesses, because Wang says the future of communication lies in video.

The app has been trending on Google and Apple app stores multiple times since it released on March 8th.

Their goal is to create an entire global community, and to one day become the top map app in the world by partnering with video groups like Vimeo, along with travel agencies and music or film groups.

For now, though, they’re looking for additional funding for their project—Wang alone has invested more than $100,000 into the project.

They’re also looking to increase the size of their team and create more local jobs.

If you’d like to reach out to the creators, Wang can be reached at 816-5166, or found at the UB Baird Research Park on 1576 Sweet Home Road.