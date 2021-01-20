Buffalo-based Kittinger Furniture provides chairs, side tables for Biden Inauguration

Maker of handcrafted furniture since 1866 has been part of White House inaugural ceremonies since 2005.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A decades-long tradition continued Wednesday as Buffalo-based Kittinger Furniture was proudly represented during the Inauguration ceremony for the country's 46th President, Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

Kittinger provided the chairs and side tables used on the swearing-in platform on the Capitol's west front side and has done so since 2005.

The company has been handcrafting furniture in the Queen City since 1866 and has been a provider of fine furniture and historical reproductions to the White House since 1970.