Buffalo-based Kittinger Furniture provides chairs, side tables for Biden Inauguration

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A decades-long tradition continued Wednesday as Buffalo-based Kittinger Furniture was proudly represented during the Inauguration ceremony for the country's 46th President, Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
Kittinger provided the chairs and side tables used on the swearing-in platform on the Capitol's west front side and has done so since 2005.
The company has been handcrafting furniture in the Queen City since 1866 and has been a provider of fine furniture and historical reproductions to the White House since 1970.
Kittinger manufactured new chairs for The Roosevelt Room in 2016 made up of the highest quality mahogany and have the finest leather supplied by Garrett Leather, who is another company out of Buffalo.