Buffalo Bandits reschedule Saturday's home game

The game against the Georgia Swarm, set for this Saturday, will now be played on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've got Buffalo Bandits tickets for Saturday and are worried about missing the Bills' game, worry no more.

The lacrosse team announced Monday they will reschedule the Saturday contest against the Georgia Swarm to this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets already purchased for Saturday can be used for the Friday night game. Friday will also be 'The Office Night' spotlighting the cult favorite NBC sitcom. Click here for a special ticket package that includes a 'Buffalo Branch' t-shirt.

Guests ages 5-11 will be required to present proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter. To verify COVID-19 vaccination, fans 5 years and older will need to display one of the following before entering the KeyBank Center:

Physical Vaccination Card (photo will NOT be accepted)

(photo will NOT be accepted) NYS Excelsior Pass

Clear Digital Vaccine Card (individuals under 14 are not eligible for the Clear app)

(individuals under 14 are not eligible for the Clear app) Government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS

Negative COVID-19 test results will not be accepted. The Bandits also note that no exceptions will be made to the vaccine requirement.