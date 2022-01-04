Bandits Brigade fired up over 13-1 record

With Thursday's win, the Bandits have secured a home game for the first round of the playoffs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits are 13-1 so far this season and have already secured a first-round home playoff game after their win Thursday night against the Philadelphia Wings.

"Some of us call us the Bandits Brigade and Bandits Mafia," Tony Failla said.

You'll be hard pressed to find a bigger Bandits fan than Tony Failla.

"I like the whole thing. The overall experience. The high, fast-paced action, all the goals, hard hitting, everything," Failla said.

Failla has been a dedicated fan since the Bandits came to Buffalo in the early 90s.

"If you go to your first game ever, chances are you'll be hooked and want to go to another game," Failla said. "It's like a party. I tell people it's like a Bills game atmosphere inside the Sabres' building. It's always a fun time. The music's going, the fans are into it, it's a lively experience."

The Bandits are in the middle of the longest winning streak in the National Lacrosse League this season, winning their seventh game in a row Thursday night. With such a good record, the Bandits will play at home in the first round of the playoffs.

"It has feelings of another championship season. It's been a long time. It's been since 2008 since they last won one, and hopefully, they'll bring another one home this year," Failla said.

And while none of those guys still play for the team, one of them just happens to be the head coach.

"John Tavares was a player back then. He's the head coach of the team. He's there," Failla said.

"How exciting do you think that would be for him?" asked 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik.

"Very exciting. He's been waiting anxiously and he wants it more for the fans than anything else," Failla said.

The Bandits still have four games before the end of the regular season starting with Colorado on Saturday night.

"They're 13-1, and tomorrow hopefully they'll be 14-1," Failla said.