Buffalo Baby & Toddler Expo goes virtual this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Parenting, or becoming parents during COVID-19 has created challenges families haven't had to face before.

One local organization is offering an opportunity for families to learn about resources through an expo. In past years, the event has been held in person, but this year it will be held over Zoom and recorded for families who can't make it during the scheduled times.

EPIC (Every Person Influences Children) is holding the Buffalo Baby & Toddler Expo from Monday, October 12 to Thursday, October 15. Every day, sessions will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Parents and soon-to-be parents can learn about child development during COVID-19, postpartum depression, baby apps, hear from doctors and more.

Each day of the expo will have a different focus:

Monday will be "Health and Wellness"

Tuesday will be "Parenting in a Virtual World"

Wednesday will be "Child Development"

Thursday will be "Shopping & Play"