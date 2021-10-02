Buffalo awarded grant for removal of large dead Ash trees throughout the Buffalo Olmsted Park System

$75,000 from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Urban and Community Forestry Program will support the Conservancy's Ash Management Program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo and the Olmsted Parks Conservancy will get some help in removing some of the large dead trees in the parks system that have fallen victim to the Emerald Ash Borer.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Urban and Community Forestry Program is providing a $75,000 grant to help support the Conservancy’s ongoing Ash Management Program. The city will be planting replacement trees valued at $18,750 as a matching component of the grant.