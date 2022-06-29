City of Buffalo asking for public feedback about street improvements on Bailey Avenue

The city is asking Buffalo residents to share their feedback to help develop street designs on Bailey Avenue between Winspear Avenue and Kensington Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is looking to make some street improvements on part of Bailey Avenue, but first, city officials want your input.

The city is asking Buffalo residents to share their feedback to help develop street designs on Bailey Avenue between Winspear Avenue and Kensington Avenue. Residents are being asked to share their thoughts by filling out a survey either in-person or online.

The survey can be accessed by either scanning the QR code above, or by clicking the link here. The online survey will be open until July 6.

For those without internet access, paper surveys will be available at the Edward Saunders Community Center at 2777 Bailey Ave. or at Buffalo City Hall room 502. Paper surveys will be available from now until July 6.

Anyone with questions is being directed to reach out to the City of Buffalo Department of Public Works by calling (716) 851-5636 or by emailing bailey@buffalony.gov.

